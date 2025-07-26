How to complete Fang Yao's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

When you enter Cloudspire City, you will likely come across Fang Yao's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. It is an essential side quest for progressing to certain endings of the game. Fang Yao's quest will last quite a while, at least till you defeat the Perfect Bride boss.

This article provides a walkthrough of Fang Yao's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Fang Yao's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers complete walkthrough

How to start Fang Yao's quest

Interact with the door (Image via 505 Games)

Fang Yao is an NPC whom you will encounter while exploring Cloudspire City. While entering the area, you will come across a door, in front of which will be an enemy with a red bag. Defeat him and interact with the door to talk to the little girl, Fang Yao.

She will ask you to get news about her father and will direct you to Hillswatch. Take the Hillswatch Shrine and go to the village through which you went to Cloudspire.

Finding the Shu Silk Scarf

Interact with the grave (Image via 505 Games)

If you've unlocked the shortcut near the Shrine, climb the ladder, or else you will need to follow the village's main path till you come across a small area to your left.

Go through here and turn left before the gate to find a grave that glows blue. Use your Investigate pose in front of it to retrieve the Shu Silk Scarf.

Head back to the Cloudspire City Shrine and give her the scarf to continue Fang Yao's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Meet Fang Yao at the Shaft Entrance

Next, defeat the second major story boss in Cloudspire, Huang Yan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Once that's done, take the path through the Treasure Chamber and exit Snowfall Palace.

Fang Yao can be found near the Shrine (Image via 505 Games)

Use the elevator to make your way down the caverns to find Fang Yao waiting for you near the Shaft Entrance Shrine. Talk with her and agree to help her.

Defeat Perfect Bride

The Perfect Bride is one of the main story bosses you'll need to tackle next. After you defeat her, you will learn about her history and how she is connected to Fang Yao. Once you defeat her, interact with the Shrine and Dream. You will find the girl waiting for you, so go ahead and talk with her to complete Fang Yao's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Helping Fang Yao will reward you with the following items:

Fang Yao's Light Gown

Fang Yao's Hairband.

This armor in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has high blight resistance and poise break damage.

