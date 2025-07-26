How to defeat Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is one of the main bosses you will come across while exploring the game's Chapter 2, Cloudspire. She is extremely powerful and can prove to be challenging unless you know the right set of abilities, spells, and armor to bring to the fight.

This article will go over one of the easiest methods you can use to defeat the Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to beat Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Huang Yan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an extremely agile boss who can deflect your melee attacks. She also has some insta-kill spells in her arsenal that will make things difficult if you try to fight her at close range. That being said, there is a certain method that will allow you to defeat her easily with little effort.

Setup (Image via 505 Games)

First, unlock the Biding Time skill from the One-Handed Sword tree. This allows you to periodically gain one stack of Skyborn Might in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers when you wield a One-Handed Sword. Next, unlock the nodes that increase your Skyborn Might count, and invest in Feathering Damage. The Fury of the Skyborn is also an essential skill that you should unlock.

Here are the items that you should bring to the boss fight against Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Spells

Echo of Soulwood

Armor

Anything with High Corruption Resistance

Items

Healing items such as Manna Vessels

Purple Camelia

The Echo of Soulwood that you get by defeating the Soulwood boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers allows you to inflict corruption on enemies, but you will also be afflicted by it. This is the key to winning this fight.

Make sure to stay at 90% Madness during the boss fight, as it triggers the Fury of the Skyborn skill. This will reduce the cost of the Soulwood spell by one, allowing you to spam it. Also equip any One-Handed Sword; stats or skills do not matter, as you will be needing it to gain Skyborn Might.

Now, let's go over how to defeat Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to defeat Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Huang Yan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Watch out for Huang Yan's kicks, which you will be able to dodge to shimmer and gain Skyborn Might. If you don't keep your distance from her, she will trigger her insta-kill spell.

Spend your Skyborn Might to cast the Echo of Soulwood Spell. Given that you have prepared correctly, you will be able to cast it quite a few times.

If you can hit her three times with the spell, the boss will be afflicted with corruption and will continue losing her health. Watch out for the attacks and keep casting to ensure that she keeps taking damage.

Watch out for her attack, where she throws a black cloud in the room. This will hurl a projectile at you. Run to any corner of the room to evade it.

Use Camelia to clear Corruption and use Healing items as you see fit.

Watch out for when Huang Yan transforms into a fox spirit. She will attack you four times, which you can dodge. Sometimes, she will materialize and kick you, so make sure to maintain your distance.

Keep using the Echo of Soulwood, and she will die within a matter of minutes.

Defeating Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will give you the Echo of Huang Yan spell alongside Red Mercury.

