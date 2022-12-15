How to defeat superboss Minerva in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

While Square Enix boasts a rich history of powerful superbosses, very few are as threatening as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion’s Minerva. Minerva is an optional fight, so you can absolutely avoid her if you wish to. But if you want to 100% the game and obtain all the trophies, you must overcome this superboss.

She is the focus of Mission 9-6-6, so you have to complete several other missions in order to get a shot at the game’s hardest boss. Furthermore, beating her also nets you one of the best accessories in the game, Divine Slayer. Here’s what you need to know when you go up against this mighty superboss.

The setup for fighting Minerva in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Divine Slayer is a Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion accessory that has multiple incredible stats, and is bound to make the game significantly easier from there on out. It prevents the need for Materia like Libra, which is yet another reason to obtain it.

Break damage, HP, MP, and AP limit

Display enemy status

ATK, VIT, MAG, SPR, LCK +50

HP, MP, AP +100%

What makes Minerva such a terrifying foe, though? She can deal a whopping 99,999 damage per hit, has an unavoidable attack that deals incredible damage, removes your status effects, and is immune to all status ailments. Furthermore, she takes only half damage from Fire, Ice, and Lightning in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Being level 100, she has an incredible 10 million HP (20 million on Hard Mode), undoubtedly making this the hardest fight in the game. You'll need to have incredible stats and the ability to break the HP cap, so you can enter this fight with 99,999 HP. Furthermore, you'll also need to break the damage limit of 99,999.

Additionally, you will require 255 SPR and VIT as well as a specific loadout of Materia and accessories. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion’s superboss will not pull any punches, so you need to be prepared for anything.

Ideal loadout for Minerva

Genji Shield

Genji Armor

Genji Glove

Ziedrich

You can swap out the Genji Shield for the Protect Ring if you lack the Shield, so you can have a permanent Barrier and MBarrier. Genji Armor is a must for Break HP Limit, and also grants you Endure and Regenerate. Next up, Genji Glove breaks the damage/healing limit and offers you permanent Critical.

Ziedrich grants +100 to ATK, VIT, MAG, and SPR stats. This is required to mitigate damage and significantly improve your own damage/healing capabilities. You’ll also want to have as many Ethers as you can afford since you'll be using plenty of MP for this fight.

Next up, you’ll want to save some Elixirs for this Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion fight as well, since they can fully restore your HP/MP/AP and cure all status ailments. Although you also require 99 Phoenix Downs, you can get those from the boss itself.

Materia loadout for Minerva

Costly Punch (SPR +95)

Curaga (+999% HP)

Dualcast

Mug (VIT +40)

Costly Punch is your primary source of damage since it converts 1.6 of your HP to deal non-physical, non-magical damage. It ignores defense, but deals 0 damage if you have 1.11x HP more than normal. Since that won’t be possible, that won't be an issue.

You can unlock this from a chest in Mission 9-5-4 or steal it from Mako Ifrit. It can also be crafted by Hammer Punch (Master) + Libra (Master). You can also combine any Punch + any DMW Materia.

Curaga is a no-brainer, and dual-casting it is even better. Mug is brought to the fight, so you can steal 99 Phoenix Downs from Minerva as soon as the fight starts.

Fighting Minerva in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

You'll want to keep Raise active at all times, so start with a Phoenix Down for this Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion superboss fight. If you die, you'll have to use it again. Essentially, you'll need it to be active throughout the fight.

You must attack Minerva anytime you see an opening and hammer her with Costly Punch. Considering that it hits for 99,999 every time, it will be the main source of damage for you.

Most of Minerva's regular attacks won’t be too bad if you have your stats capped out, so use Curaga when you’re under 50% HP. The setup shown above will reduce most of her damage. However, Judgment Arrow is her primary special skill.

Besides dealing incredible damage, it also drains your MP and AP while removing your status effects. While your permanent effects will be unaffected, you’ll have to apply your Phoenix Down once again. When she prepares for this attack, make sure you’re at full HP and have Raise already applied, just in case it kills you.

You will need to restore your MP/AP immediately after this attack, which is where your Elixirs come in. Having a few of these will be of great value for this Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion boss fight.

Her other major attack is Ultima, which will hit you for 99,999 damage. If you block it, you'll receive about 70-80K, which is still life-threatening. Watch out for these two attacks, pop your Limit Breaks and Summons whenever you have them, and use as much Costly Punch as possible to whittle down her HP pool.

If you have 99 Phoenix Downs in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, you’re going to have an easier time surviving all of her attacks. Keep on your feet, avoid what you can, and smash Minerva with Costly Punch, and before too long, you’ll best this superboss and unlock the Divine Rule Broken trophy.

