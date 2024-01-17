How to defeat Sword Master in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Sword Master is only the second boss in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, but he offers enough of a challenge to not feel like an early boss. It would be unwise to approach this fight without a strategy, as he can be quite a handful. He primarily functions as a tutorial boss who exists to test your sword skills before you advance further into the story.

Despite that, he is a formidable opponent who can be extremely challenging if you're not careful, but don't worry, we've got you covered. This guide will explain how you can easily defeat Sword Master in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

Tips to defeat Sword Master in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Sword Master in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via Ubisoft)

Sword Master is summoned by Anahita to take Sargon off her tail while she tries to escape with Prince Ghassan. He is a fairly easy boss to take down and only has a few moves in his arsenal. More often than not, he will do a straight thrust with his sword; this attack cannot be parried, so make sure to dodge. Another attack to look out for is his upward thrust, which will send you flying away.

Here are a few tips to defeat Sword Master in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown:

Sword Master moves very slowly, which makes it easier to read his attacks. Dodging should only be used for his unblockable attacks, and the rest of the focus should be on parries.

Once the Athra bar is full, use an Athra Surge ability to quickly take a huge chunk of health away. However, be careful while using this, as it will leave you vulnerable to attacks if you miss it.

Sword Master is not hyper-aggressive, so you can easily put some distance between him and Sargon if you need to use a health potion.

Stay on the offensive and keep chipping away at his HP since Sword Master is a bit of a tank and requires a ton of hits before he is ready to go down.

Once you defeat Sword Master in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, you can progress further into the story. From this point on, you will have access to Mount Qaf, and the game will only get more challenging from here on out.

If you're still having trouble, you might want to adjust the difficulty settings in The Lost Crown. Turning this down can help you adapt to the combat, and you can always increase the difficulty if the game feels too easy.