  • How to defeat Taiga Saejima in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

How to defeat Taiga Saejima in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Feb 20, 2025 15:25 GMT
Taiga Saijima in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Taiga is one of the many main story bosses in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Taiga Saejima in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is one of the most challenging boss fights that you will face during the main story. During Majima's journey to become the greatest pirate, he will come across some former associates, including his sworn brother. Taiga Saejima is not a pushover, and you will face a decent challenge while fighting him.

This article will go over the boss fight for Taiga Saejima in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and how you can defeat him.

Taiga Saejima boss guide for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Taiga can stun you often (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, SEGA)
Taiga can stun you often

During the main story of the game, Majima will come across his sworn brother, Taiga Saejima, who will ask the former yakuza to return. But given our one-eyed protagonist is suffering from amnesia, he will refuse. Taiga will get extremely angry and will try to force you to fight him.

As is the case with most boss fights, you should cook some bento boxes before you head in. The boss fight againt Saejima is not a easy one, and you will need as much help as you can to beat him. Also, make sure to grab a few consumables such as Staminan.

Now let's take a look at how you can defeat Taiga Saijima in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Phase 1

Taiga is an extremely agile opponent and can often dodge your attacks. Check his movements, else you will find yourself at a disadvantage. Also, keep an eye out when his attacks glow blue as you cannot stun him during this state. After you almost deplete the first gauge of his HP meter, a QTE sequence will start. This is pretty straightforward to execute and you won't have any issues.

Phase 2

Phase 2 of the fight will begin with Saejima having his aura up. His attacks will hit a lot harder and you should focus on dodging instead of trying to tank them head on. Use any recovery item to refill your missing HP.

Keep in mind that Taiga can stun you very easily during this stage of the battle. Keep your distance and only attack when you get a window of oppurtunity. With this, you will be able to easily best Taiga Saejima in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
