How to defeat Teruhiko Shigaki in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Teruhiko Shigaki in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is one of the many main story bosses that Majima will have to defeat. After the events of the prior games and the dissolution of the major Yakuza clans, Majima will often find himself facing off against angry subordinates not happy with the event. Shigaki is one of them and you will need to show him who is boss by defeating him.

Ad

This article will cover how you can take down Teruhiko Shigaki in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How to beat Teruhiko Shigaki in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You will have allies helping you during the fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || SEGA)

Teruhiko Shigaki is a major story boss that you will come face to face against twice during the campaign. Both times, he will try to rally a set of ex-Yakuza against you and you will need to defeat both him and his subordinates. Shigaki alone is not that terrifying or hard to beat, but given he comes with a mob, things can get a little tricky.

Ad

Trending

Make sure to have ample healing items stacked in your inventory before you head to the objective and trigger the cutscene. Bento Boxes, Staminan, and other types of recovery items are essential to win this fight.

Now let's take a look at how you can defeat Teruhiko Shigaki in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Phase 1

The first thing you should do during the fight is target Shigaki's goons. You will have allies helping you out during both of the fights, so it should not be a big deal taking the group down. Make sure to use your heat to deal devastating blows to enemies and once they are dealt with, you can focus on Shigaki.

Ad

If you have your Style meter up, activate it and summon your doppelgangers to quickly deal with the mob before beating Shigaki.

Phase 2

Phase 2 of the battle will see Shigaki charging his aura. He will become quite deadly during this stage, so make sure to dodge and counter his attacks. If you are running low on HP, use consumables to restore health. You will easily defeat Shigaki as long as you keep an eye out for your own HP and find opportunities to attack him.

Ad

Also read: All voice actors from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Once you deal with both his subordinates and empty his HP bar, the boss fight against Teruhiko Shigaki in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be pretty doable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.