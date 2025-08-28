The Boss in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater will be the final challenge that Snake needs to overcome and complete Operation Snake Eater. This will be the hardest boss fight in the game yet, as it fits thematically where Snake will have to face his mentor and try to defeat her. You will get a total of 10 minutes to complete this boss fight.

Let's take a look at how to defeat The Boss in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to beat The Boss in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

The Boss has been one of the major antagonists of the game till now, and she is Naked Snake's final test before he can become Big Boss, the greatest soldier. The fight is extremely challenging, as you will need to dodge the fire from The Boss' gun, The Patriot, as well as beat her in CQC.

The fight against The Boss (Image via Konami)

This article will cover two methods by which you can beat The Boss: one of them is easy, and the second is how to properly fight her.

How to easily defeat The Boss in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

The easiest way to defeat The Boss is by using Claymores and other explosives at your disposal. Here is how you can do so:

After the initial engagement, run and hide from The Boss. Equip Claymores and plant the charges around each tree in the arena.

Bait The Boss, and when she starts running at you, try to lure her to the explosives.

Be careful not to do so when you are visible, as if The Boss spots you, she can fire at the Claymore and set them off in your face.

Repeat this a few times, and you will defeat The Boss.

Second method of defeating The Boss in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

You will need to time your CQC to counter The Boss. Once she is stunned, CQC her again to throw her onto the ground. Fire your weapon at her and then run away.

Locate her and try to get on her blind side to get a few shots off.

When The Boss charges at you, make sure not to have any weapons equipped. If you fail in countering her CQC (pressing the attack button a few times), she will disarm you and throw your weapons around the field.

Three snakes are hanging around the arena. You can either kill and consume them to gain Stamina or use your Tranq Gun on them to capture them.

Sneak onto the boss by going prone, throw any captured wild animals at her, and then try to attack her.

Countering her CQC is the most effective way to defeat The Boss.

Defeating The Boss in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater will unlock The Patriot achievement.

