The End in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is undoubtedly one of the most challenging bosses that you will face. The old man of the Cobra Unit will appear harmless during previous cutscenes, but don't let that fool you. Your ability to hunt him down before he does the same to you will be the key to coming on top during this battle.

This article will cover how to defeat The End in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

Note: We are still checking whether the method of eliminating The End by changing the console's time in the original MGS 3 works or not. This article will be updated accordingly.

How to beat The End in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

The End is a lethal sniper who will hunt you down as you try to get to the mountain where Eva asked you to meet. The real challenge will be the fact that he is quite agile and can move through the forest with ease. He can also keep himself hidden well.

Toggle your Thermal Goggles on and off to find him (Image via Konami)

One crucial thing to keep in mind is that once you trigger the fight, try to finish it by the same day. Otherwise, The End will capture you and send you to prison. Here is how you can defeat the old man in MGS Delta Snake Eater.

Crouch and head left till you come across a bunker. Here, you will find an SVD sniper rifle.

Equip the weapon and Thermal Goggles. The thick canopy of the jungle will make it difficult to find The End otherwise.

Check for Heat signatures on top of the cliffs. The smaller ones will be mushrooms, while the biggest one will be the old man. Make sure to get a few shots in quickly, as he will relocate after a few seconds.

The End in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater will be hidden (Image via Konami)

Alternatively, you can explore till you find yourself under fire from the sniper. Take cover and return fire after you find him.

The End will move throughout the area, making it difficult to track him down. Your best bet will be to use the Thermal Goggles.

Remove the Tranq Darts using the knife whenever you are hit. It will be game over for you otherwise.

Defeating The End will reward you with an achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, aptly named "The End."

