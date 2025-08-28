The Fear in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is one of the main story bosses that you will encounter. The mutant soldiers of The Boss' Cobra Unit will hunt Snake as he tries to put a stop to GRU and Volgin's plans of world domination. The Fear is an exceptionally agile opponent who can shoot Snake with poison darts, which makes him quite deadly.

This article will cover how to defeat The Fear in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to beat The Fear in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

The Fear is an agile soldier of the Cobra unit who has the ability to move quickly and hide himself like a chameleon. You will face him after escaping the research facility. He is a bit easy to defeat if you play MGS Delta Snake Eater on the New Style, given that you can now freely move your camera.

Ammo will be scattered throughout the arena (Image via Konami)

The arena where you will fight The Fear is the biggest challenge of this fight, as it is littered with traps. Besides, he can inflict you with Venom Poison that can easily take you out.

Here is how to deal with The Fear in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater:

You will be injured after the cutscene ends. Quickly use Blood Serum and your Knife to treat your injuries.

Keep checking the trees for irregular movements. Despite being camouflaged, he is quite easy to spot. Shoot him when he settles on one branch before he can shoot you.

Change your cover occasionally to avoid taking hits from his crossbow bolts, which will be poisoned.

Use the AK-47 Assault Rifle if you have it. You will acquire this early on after fighting Ocelot.

Keep an eye out for the tripwires littered throughout the forest. These will set off traps that will knock Snake down and injure him.

Keep in mind that The Fear will occasionally throw explosives in your direction. Keep moving to avoid taking damage.

During the second phase of the fight, he will occasionally drop down from the tree and try to fight you from the ground. Keep an eye out for any irregular movements.

Defeating The Fear in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater will unlock the If It Bleeds, We Can Kill It trophy.

