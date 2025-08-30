How to defeat The Fury in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The Fury in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is the fifth major boss you fight. As the final member of the Cobra, you will face him before entering Volkin's base of operations at Grozny Grad. The Fury is a cosmonaut with a spacesuit equipped with a jetpack, and his main weapon is a flamethrower, which can be lethal.

This article will cover how to beat The Fury in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to beat The Fury in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

The fight against The Fury will take place after you navigate through the mountains and make your way to Grozny Grad. This fight is not as challenging as the one against The End in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. Taking the final member of The Boss's Cobra Unit is quite easy, but you must keep an eye out for a few things.

The fight against the Fury will revolve around your ability to move through the tunnels effectively and avoid his flames. It is quite a straightforward fight, but the cat-and-mouse chase might prove to be a challenge based on the difficulty level in which you are playing Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

The boss fight (Image via Konami)

Here's how you can defeat The Fury in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

Change your Uniform and Face camo to Black. This will reduce your visibility to the enemy.

The boss fight against The Fury will require you to move quickly through the underground tunnels. Don't stay in a single place for too long, as he can corner you with his flamethrower.

Try to hit the Fury from behind, which will keep you safe from the flames.

Run away to a new area as soon as he is knocked down, else he will charge at you, unleashing flames. He will often shout out before charging towards you.

The tunnels will be full of supplies that you can get. If you run low on ammo, make sure to check the area.

Get a few shots in before the Fury enters an invulnerable state for a few seconds.

Defeating The Fury will unlock the HOUSTON! We Had A Problem achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

