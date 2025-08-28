The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is a main story boss that you will run into early on. Being part of The Boss's Cobra Unit, this soldier can use bees and wasps to attack you during combat. You will need to fight The Pain to escape the caves that you fall into after defeating Ocelot.
This article will go over how to defeat The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.
How to beat The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater
The Pain is one of the key bosses in the game and is a vicious super soldier from the Cobra Unit. You meet him during the prologue of Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, Virtuous Mission, where the Cobra Unit successfully kidnaps Dr. Sokolov. The man controls bees and wasps as a means of power and can often send them to attack and eliminate you.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Ahead of this fight, keep an eye out in the Chyornaya Peschera cave systems, where you will be able to obtain an AK-47 Assault Rifle, alongside a few mags of ammo. This will be the key to winning the fight, as you might run low on your M1911's ammunition from the previous encounter with Ocelot.
Detailed below is how you can take down and defeat The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.
- Get a few shots on him when he is not covered by his insects. He is invulnerable to damage when he is covered by them.
- Dive into the water when he throws a green potion at you. This can attract the wasps and bees to you, who will stun and deplete your HP bar.
- Floating and swimming in the water is the best way to avoid damage, as the rock platforms lack any cover.
- Shoot at the wasp balls when you see them. Otherwise, they will drop explosives on you.
- The Pain will often call in his wasps and create a Tommy gun that he can fire at you. Go underwater to avoid damage.
- During the second phase, keep an eye out for when he attacks you with his three deadly wasps. Go underwater to avoid damage.
- Keep shooting him when the wasps are away from him to deal damage, and you can easily deplete his HP bar.
Defeating The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater will unlock the Pain Relief achievement.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.