The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is a main story boss that you will run into early on. Being part of The Boss's Cobra Unit, this soldier can use bees and wasps to attack you during combat. You will need to fight The Pain to escape the caves that you fall into after defeating Ocelot.

Ad

This article will go over how to defeat The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to beat The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

The Pain is one of the key bosses in the game and is a vicious super soldier from the Cobra Unit. You meet him during the prologue of Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, Virtuous Mission, where the Cobra Unit successfully kidnaps Dr. Sokolov. The man controls bees and wasps as a means of power and can often send them to attack and eliminate you.

Ad

Trending

Use the environment to your advantage (Image via Konami)

Ahead of this fight, keep an eye out in the Chyornaya Peschera cave systems, where you will be able to obtain an AK-47 Assault Rifle, alongside a few mags of ammo. This will be the key to winning the fight, as you might run low on your M1911's ammunition from the previous encounter with Ocelot.

Ad

Detailed below is how you can take down and defeat The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

Get a few shots on him when he is not covered by his insects. He is invulnerable to damage when he is covered by them.

Dive into the water when he throws a green potion at you. This can attract the wasps and bees to you, who will stun and deplete your HP bar.

Floating and swimming in the water is the best way to avoid damage, as the rock platforms lack any cover.

Shoot at the wasp balls when you see them. Otherwise, they will drop explosives on you.

The Pain will often call in his wasps and create a Tommy gun that he can fire at you. Go underwater to avoid damage.

During the second phase, keep an eye out for when he attacks you with his three deadly wasps. Go underwater to avoid damage.

Keep shooting him when the wasps are away from him to deal damage, and you can easily deplete his HP bar.

Defeating The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater will unlock the Pain Relief achievement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.