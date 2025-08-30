How to defeat The Sorrow in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The Sorrow in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater will be one of the weirdest boss fights you'll encounter, especially if you're a newcomer. The original MGS3 had some surreal game mechanics, in true Kojima fashion, and Delta Snake Eater retains them. It is a very straightforward fight, but not knowing what to do at the end will lead to a loss.

This article will cover how to complete the fight and defeat The Sorrow in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to beat The Sorrow in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

The Sorrow is one of the members of the Cobra unit, and you will encounter him quite often during the cutscenes. He is not present physically and will always appear as an apparition or in an ethereal form during certain segments, especially behind the Boss.

While this guide will not dive into any major spoilers regarding The Sorrow's backstory in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, keep in mind that certain parts of the boss battle will spoil a few things. But one thing to note is that the boss battle will depend on your actions thus far in this game.

Take the revival pill (Image via Konami)

If you have killed (used lethal weapons such as M1911, AK, and Snipers) soldiers, you will have a harder time. But only knocking them out and leaving them out will make the boss fight easier. Now, let's take a look at how you can defeat the fifth member of the Cobra unit.

Bullets won't work on The Sorrow. He does not technically have any HP in his Health bar. Keep walking to beat this boss.

The Sorrow will occasionally fire green projectiles at you. He will give a warning before he does so. This will slowly drain your HP, so go underwater to avoid these.

Phantoms of various soldiers will often appear and drain your HP, go left or right accordingly to avoid damage.

Slowly, all of the Cobra members will appear. Similarly, you will need to dodge them the way you have dodged the other phantoms.

Equip the Revival Pill before you get to the end of the fight. Once you touch the floating corpse in the river, Snake will die, and you will get the game-over screen. Instead of hitting continue, press your items button and take the revival pill. Doing so will instantly revive Snake.

Another way to beat the boss is to drown yourself early on and then take the revival pill, but you won't get the cameo for The Sorrow in Metal Gear Solid Delta for doing so.

If you defeat The Sorrow in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater by reaching the corpse, you can get the cameo by visiting the place once you get your gear back from Eva.

