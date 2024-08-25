Black Myth Wukong is finally out and the main campaign is getting a lot of praise for its deep narrative and epic boss fights against characters from Chinese mythology. However, many gamers have been struggling with such fights in the game. While the main story bosses are already quite difficult to deal with, Black Myth Wukong also presents players with optional bosses to fight in hidden game areas.

Some optional boss fights are locked behind side quests while others require you to actively explore in-game areas to find them. One such optional boss fight in Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong is against Tiger's Acolyte, a Yaoguai Chief in the Yellow Wind Formation. Once defeated, this miniboss will drop an important item that can be used to unlock one of many secret boss fights in the game.

Where to Look for Tiger's Acolyte in Black Myth Wukong

Tiger's Acolyte will be waiting for you on the bridge (Image via GameScience)

Since Tiger's Acolyte is an optional boss fight in the game, you won't encounter him in your main story path and might miss him entirely. To fight the Yaoguai Chief, you will have to look for him in the Yellow Wind Formation, an optional area in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 2.

After passing the Crouching Tiger Temple, you will have to head towards the Windrest Bridge to reach Tiger's Acolyte. Cross the second bridge near the Windrest Bridge Shrine and there you will find the Yaoguai Chief waiting on the bridge.

How to defeat Tiger's Acolyte in Black Myth Wukong

Be careful of Tiger's Acolyte's leap attacks in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

During the mini-boss fight, Tiger's Acolyte will use his claws and sword to attack you, making it difficult to predict his strikes. Since his attacks are fast and he can leap at you out of nowhere, it is advised to maintain a safe distance from him by dodging and attacking when his slashing animations are over. Remember to use your transformations as a second health bar if you are close to death.

He will often wind up for an overhand swing which can cause a lot of damage, sending shockwaves and knocking you back. You should be on the lookout for his other leaping attack as well, which he can perform from a distance giving you very little time to react. You need to be prepared for variations in his attack as most of his moveset is claw and sword-specific and his quickness can get the best of you.

When he charges at you, be ready for a series of hits where he will slash you a couple of times, ending his combo with a final stab. Unlike other boss fights in the game, the bridge doesn't give you enough space to fight Tiger's Acolyte. So, you should keep your distance from him when he enters a sideways stance with his sword.

The Yaoguai Chief can even pull off a combo where he uses all his weapons, forcing you to dodge every horizontal and vertical slash. To avoid taking damage, try to move out of the way and strike him when he finishes his combo before he enters his next stance. There is no way to win while rushing this fight. So, take it slow and look for an opportunity to strike without becoming prey to one of his leap attacks.

