How to defeat Vahram in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Defeating Vahram in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is no easy feat. This boss battle begins as soon as Sargon joins Anahita and the Prince within the Upper Citadel. Vahram can be a challenging opponent, thanks to his use of several swift, unblockable attacks that deplete a large chunk of your health bar in seconds.

This guide focuses on the first battle against Vahram in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. It includes a breakdown of the movesets and the general strategy to follow against this boss.

How to easily beat Vahram in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Parry and dodge Vahram’s attacks

Parrying attacks is key to winning the battle against Vahram in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via YouTube/Boss Fight Database)

Vahram in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is capable of using a wide range of attacks, which are indicated by a red slash. Make sure to parry or dodge these attacks to avoid taking damage.

Unfortunately, Vahram’s attacks only become more aggressive after he loses a portion of his HP, with him beginning to chain combo attacks. Make sure to dodge these combos, as they cannot be blocked or parried.

Once he loses 20% of his health, Vahram will begin to lunge towards you to close the gap. Make sure to parry this move to avoid taking damage.

Additionally, be careful not to hit back at him during the parrying stance to avoid a counterattack.

Avoid being caught in the time-slowing spheres

Avoid being caught in the spheres summoned by Vahram in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via YouTube/ThePlayZing)

One of Vahram's unique moves in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is to summon a time sphere that will engulf Sargon, slowing him down. Being caught inside the sphere will leave you vulnerable to attacks, so make sure to run away as soon as he conjures them.

Additionally, make sure to avoid the white spheres, as theY deal unblockable AoE damage to Sargon.

Attack with all your might

Some of Vahram's attacks cannot be avoided (Image via YouTube/Boss Fight Database)

Use a combination of attacks, parries, and dodges to whittle down Vahram’s health bar and avoid his numerous attacks. Vahram will often counterattack by slashing across the screen, and this move is rather random and very difficult to dodge.

The key to the fight is patience, and you may need a few tries to complete it.

Use health potions as and when necessary

Equip and upgrade health potions to defeat Vahram in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via Ubisoft)

As always, make sure to use health potions during the battle when necessary during the fight. Readers are also recommended to upgrade their health potions in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown before this fight. This will effectively enhance both the number of potions held at a time and their effectiveness.

It is also recommended to enhance your weapons as soon as possible before heading into this fight.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is an action-adventure, metroidvania game from developer Ubisoft. Marking a return to the franchise’s platforming 2.5D roots, The Lost Crown is a delightful title that marks a strong start for gaming in 2024.