Colonel Yevgeny Borisovitch Volgin in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is one of the major antagonists of the game, and you will have to face him during a later segment. Being the man behind the GRU unit of the Soviet troops and the one who funded the Shagohod project, it will be Snake's job to stop him from enacting his plan of unleashing the nuclear tank on the world.

This article will cover how to defeat Volgin in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to beat Volgin in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

After Snake returns to the fortress of Grozny Grad to destroy the Shagohod with the C3 explosive, you will get into a confrontation with the Colonel himself. While Volgin's boss fight is not the hardest one in the game, it can still prove to be quite challenging, especially due to the five-minute timer.

The Colonel's mastery of electricity allows him to reinforce himself with a shield, and you will need to be deadly accurate with your timing if you want to defeat him. That said, there are a few other things that you also need to watch out for, or else the Colonel will easily kill you.

Volgin boss fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via Konami)

Here is how you can defeat Volgin in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater:

Do not shoot at him initially, as he will be invulnerable. Dodge his attacks, and unequip any weapon you have unless you want to suffer from a major electrocution.

He will occasionally fire bullets at you that you will need to dodge.

Volgin can charge at Snake, and you will need to be deadly accurate with your CQC timing to throw the Colonel off. When he is stunned, shoot him a few times.

Wait till Volgin turns his back to you to shout at Ocelot. This is your window to shoot him.

After you drain his HP to 50 percent, the second stage of the fight will start. The best way to damage him is to exhaust his lightning, and when he goes to the nearby power circuit to recharge, shoot him.

Ocelot will keep on dropping ammo from above; make sure to pick them up.

When Volgin puts both of his hands on the floor, he will perform an attack where electricity will be fired from beneath you. Dodge this by rolling.

Defeating Volgin in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater will unlock the Grounded achievement.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

