How to defeat Wind Ichimokuren in Raidou Remastered

The Wind Ichimokuren in RAIDOU Remastered is another boss that you will face a little bit later after defeating the Pagan Gashadokuro. Similar to the previous demon encounter, you will again face this boss in the Daidouji mansion. The Wind Ichimokuren do not have many weaknesses, but fortunately for you, Raidou will learn a new power that will assist you during this boss fight.

This article will go over how to defeat the Wind Ichimokuren in RAIDOU Remastered.

How to beat the Wind Ichimokuren in RAIDOU Remastered

Wind Ichimokuren (Image via ATLUS)

The Wind Ichimokuren is the second proper boss that you will fight in the game. Beginning this battle unlocks Raidou's third skill, a lightning spell, which is the key to taking down this boss. Make sure to purchase Medicines and other items that you can use to heal in RAIDOU Remastered before heading to the Daidouji Mansion, where you will face off against the Wind Ichimokuren.

Here are all the key details you need to know to win the fight against the Wind Ichimokuren.

Enemy Weaknesses

Wind Ichimokuren : Lightning/Zio

: Lightning/Zio Turdak: Zan, Agi

Boss fight Strategy

At the start of the fight against Wind Ichimokuren in RAIDOU Remastered, our protagonist will gain a new elemental spell, Zio. This is your key to defeating the boss. Besides that, make sure that you have a demon who can also use Lightning spells, such as Agathion.

Defeat the Turdaks to begin the proper boss fight. Call your demons to yourself and then jump to avoid the spinning attack from the Ichimokuren. Once it stops spinning, use Zio to break its bar and stun it. Try to get its attention focused on Raidou, or else it can kill your demons, specifically Agathion.

The Wind Ichimokuren in RAIDOU Remastered has a few attacks that can stun your party. Make sure to heal yourself and your demons accordingly so that none fall so easily.

The boss will often call in the Turdaks during the fight, entering an invincibility phase. Defeat the foot demons to take it off its invulnerable state. Using your abilities wisely, as well as timing your dodges, can easily take out the Wind Ichimokuren.

Defeating the Wind Ichimokuren in RAIDOU Remastered rewards you with EXP, Loyalty, Yen, 1x Skill Steel, 1x Wood Ornament, and 2x Wind Steel.

