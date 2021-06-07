How to differentiate between a Warzone hacker and a good player?

Call of Duty Warzone is riddled with hackers, and Activision is barely doing anything to change the scenario. Despite banning 100,000 profiles or more every month, both Raven Software and Activision are getting nowhere close to making Warzone a cheat-free game.

The main reason behind this issue is the lack of a working anti-cheat in the game. Valve, Riot Games and other studios have installed anti-cheats to rule out hackers mid-game once they activate the hacks.

Raven Software bans hackers manually after reviewing reports and data from the game. This is a slow and tedious process and banning them after the cheaters have played some matches does not make much sense.

These online criminals just go and set up another profile, apply the same hacks and ruin matches for other legit players again. Therefore, despite banning their profiles, the hackers never really left Warzone.

However, players sometimes ego report others because they believe that a certain player who kills them is a hacker. Often this is not true and it leads to the wrongful ban of legit players. Several players have complained about this, and while Raven is to blame for this, some blame also goes to the players who ego report after getting killed.

Warzone players should minutely spectate before reporting

The spectate button and killcam are two very important aspects of Warzone. While there are plenty of hackers in the game, players should still spectate the player for a good minute and watch his movements, gun fights and more, which will reveal if the player is hacking.

Shooting in the skies to get kills, speed walking, abnormal high jumps, rubber banding while jumping atop houses: all these scream out hacks. Sometimes there are wall hacks that allow players to get accurate positions of enemies behind cover. Spectating can reveal all of the tricks, and then reporting is a must.

However, the skill level in Warzone is greatly determined by SBMM, and if a player dies to a higher skilled player, reporting them anyway is never the right way to go. A lot of pro players usually face these accusations from sore losers who cannot take a defeat. Watch the video below to see how players reacted to Symfuhny clutching intense moments in Warzone.

