Madden 21 came out in late August of this year to a lot of mixed reviews. Many of them not so flattering of the latest installment of the franchise, and others more forgiving of the annual release.

Not every player purchases Madden right away each year, and some like to wait a bit more to see if the new game will be worth getting. For those who have waited until now, they'll need to either get a physical copy of the game or buy the digital version.

How to digitally download Madden 21

(Image Credit: EA)

If players choose to go with the digital choice, getting the game all set up is rather easy, and will be a familiar affair to anyone used to PlayStation or Xbox consoles. PC is also a platform that can make use of the digital download of Madden 21. The first thing to note about the game on any console is the price.

Madden 21 on average is going to cost $60, unless there is a special sale going on for a platform. Then there are 2 other editions of the game. There is the deluxe edition at $79.99 and the MVP edition that's sitting at $99.99. Just like the standard edition, these versions can also be subject to different sales.

Once a player decides what edition of Madden 21 they want, then comes the actual purchase and download. On PlayStation 4, players only need to go to the store tab all the way to the left of the home screen and search Madden 21. From there players can use an existing card on their account to make the purchase, add new funds, or use a PlayStation top-up card.

The option to download the game will be given at checkout. If a player chooses to wait until later to download, they only need to go to their library to the right of the home screen, and go to purchased games to start the download.

The process for the Xbox One isn't very different from the PlayStation 4. Players need only go to the store tab, make the purchase, and start the download. PC players always have multiple options for downloading games. In the case of Madden 21, PC players must download and use the EA Origin launcher. From there, players can go through the Origin Store and decide which edition of Madden 21 they want, and download the game to their PC.