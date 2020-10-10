Top 5 passing playbooks in Madden 21 

The NFL is a passing league. There is no doubt about that. Madden 21 however, is a bit different. Players run their offenses in a much more balanced fashion. Some prefer to run while others prefer to pass.

Those that prefer to pass their way to glory, will find that Madden 21 has some wonderful playbooks for them. There are five passing playbooks that players can use to dominate their opponents.

5 best Madden 21 passing playbooks

#5 – Falcons

(Image Credit: Electronic Arts)

The Atlanta Falcons are nowhere near the team they were before the Patriots humiliated them in the Super Bowl. Regardless, they are still a high scoring squad, especially in Madden 21. They have over a dozen different formations in the shotgun. Using this playbook will give players a chance to light up the scoreboard with the pass.

#4 – Raiders

(Image Credit: Electronic Arts)

The Raiders have made their way to Las Vegas, and have risen to the top of all Madden 21 playbooks. Boasting the best overall playbook in the game, the Raiders are more focused on the run. That however, doesn't mean that they are lacking in the passing department. The Raiders offensive playbook can do it all. The pass plays aren't spectacular, but after setting up play action with the run, players will be scoring plenty through the air.

#3 – Chiefs

(Image Credit: Electronic Arts)

The Kansas City Chiefs have the most dynamic and aggressive offense in the entire National Football League. That translates quite well over to Madden 21. Nearly 20 shotgun formations appear in this playbook, while the pass plays are made for speed. Use it with some shifty receivers and they'll either catch and run, or burn their defender.

#2 – Saints

(Image Credit: Electronic Arts)

The New Orleans Saints has an extremely well-balanced offense in Madden 21. Over the years though, they have been known for their heavy pass attack. Just because they can perform in other offensive areas now, it doesn't mean that their passing offense went away. For those players that prefer to launch the ball down the field, the Saints playbook is almost perfect.

#1 – Patriots

(Image Credit: Electronic Arts)

Just like in real life, the Madden 21 Patriots use the brilliance of their coach Bill Belichick to determine how to rip apart defenses. The New England Patriots may look different in terms of players, but the way they operate has stayed the same. This playbook shows a mastery in passing. It isn't flashy or spectacular, but it is effective. Short passes with a chance to pick up yards and controlling the middle of the field - this is one for those methodical Madden 21 players.