How to disable Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt crossplay on PS5?

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is now available on PC and PS5 after leaving Early Access. Sharkmob AB, the game's developer, also integrated a crossplay feature that allows players along both systems to play cooperatively.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt has previously garnered favorable responses. However, some of these were for the PC version. Bloodhunt is now available on PlayStation 5, allowing console gamers to hunt their fellow vampires. PS5 gamers will be put in place for crossplay with PC players by default, and they will have to go into the settings to turn it off.

When players first start Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, they will discover that their vampire has been pushed into a horrifying battle royale, fighting not only for their own life but also against vampire hunters from the Second Inquisition. While Bloodhunt appears to be a straightforward Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale, it does carry the TTRPG's flavor.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt crossplay disable option

When users press and hold the Options button on the PS5 version of Bloodhunt, it brings up two separate menus. Holding the Options button for three seconds brings up three options, the first being the Settings menu. The "Enable Crossplay" option lies towards the bottom of the list, underneath the Gameplay and General categories.

The Options button activates the in-game interface, allowing players to personalize their characters, change archetypes, and engage with Bloodhunt's Battle Pass when it launches.

It's worth noting that, at the moment, most Bloodhunt players are on PC. Therefore, there are significant delays in getting into the battles if players are just playing with PS5 people. It could be to players' best advantage to turn off crossplay in Bloodhunt to guarantee that no one cheats and everybody has a fair playing field.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt's battle royale concept

Apart from including narrative from a narrative game, Bloodhunt's gameplay components also borrow principles from the TTRPG. The TTRPG's Bloodline Archetypes and capabilities are centered on vampiric Clans and unique blood gifts, known as Disciplines. Even the bonuses acquired from feasting on humans are centered on Blood Resonances.

The battle royale components anchored in the background of the source material Entity's Red Gas mechanism, which may have been disregarded as a location effect, are established in the TTRPG as a Kindred-killer.

Similarly, in the TTRPG, the Blood Hunt is a Camarilla-sanctioned vampire hunt in which other vampires can join. This time, though, players and their teams are pitted against one another.

