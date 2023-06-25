How did Disguised Toast get his iconic name? Origins behind the streamer's username explored

Disguised Toast has achieved remarkable success, establishing himself as an icon in the world of online gaming and the livestreaming industry. He is known for his captivating & enigmatic personality, strategic gameplay, entertaining streams, and witty commentary. The streamer has knack for keeping his loyal fanbase on the edge of their seats at all times, irrespective of whether he is conducting Just Chatting streams or diving into intense battles in popular games like Hearthstone or exploring new titles.

Toast's unexpected strategies, infectious personality, and sharp sense of humor have cemented his legacy as one of the leading Twitch superstars of this generation.

Exploring the origins of Disguised Toast

How did Toast get his iconic online alias?

Disguised Toast is the online pseudonym for the popular Taiwanese-Canadian streamer, YouTuber, and internet personality, Jeremy Wang. He is a die-hard of Blizzard's digital trading card game, Hearthstone.

The game is the unlikely source from which Jeremy drew inspiration to create his now legendary online pseudonym. It was even dubbed as “the greatest name in gaming history” by popular American late-night television host, Conan O'Brien.

Wang's iconic "Disguised Toast" name and "toast mask" are a direct reference to SI:7 Agent, a common Hearthstone card. Upon using it in a game, the voiceline accompanying it reads “This guy's toast.” By carefully playing with the words of the phrase based on their phonetic pronunciation, Jeremy was able to come up with Disguised Toast, which can be loosely misinterpreted as "Dis-guys toast."

Streaming career

He initially started out as a YouTuber in April of 2015 and focused on creating content for Blizzard Entertainment's popular digital trading card game, Hearthstone. Starting November of the following year, he transitioned towards becoming a full-time streamer on Twitch.

After streaming on the Amazon-owned platform for two years, Wang decided to undergo a major transformation after signing an exclusive streaming contract with Facebook Gaming in November 2019. However, his stint there lasted only two years, before he announced that he would be returning to Amazon's coveted streaming in November 2021.

Aside from being a successful owner of a gaming organization amidst other individual endeavors, Toast is a valued member of OfflineTV since 2017. It is a popular online social entertainment group now composed of various talented content creators, including the likes of Scarra, Lilypichu, Yvonnie, Michael Reeves, Sydeon, Masayoshi, and QuarterJade.

Jeremy has come a long way since his days as an "edgy" streamer and YouTuber. He was canceled in 2021 for allegedly advocating r*pe and being a pedophile due to his 'jokes' and quips that he would crack while on stream.

Earlier this year, Jeremy announced the roster for his professional Valorant team that recently got knocked out of the Ascension tier.

