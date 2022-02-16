How to dismantle items in Lost Ark

Lost Ark allows players to dismantle items to acquire equipment pieces and powder while freeing up inventory.

Dismantling items in this new MMORPG opens up a lot of space in only a little bit of time. It also makes for some easy money as the pieces obtained from dismantling can be sold to vendors.

Not every item in Lost Ark can be dismantled. Those that can, will be available to break down in the inventory. A hammer button at the bottom of the screen will start the process.

How to dismantle items and gear in Lost Ark

Some items can be used in crafting or for missions. Others are important and valuable pieces of gear that simply can't be dismantled. These will be grayed out in your inventory.

Items that can be turned into parts and be sold will appear as they normally do when you start dismantling items. It is one of the easiest things to do in the game, but isn't the most obvious.

Here you can drag items to the dismantling section (Image via Smilegate)

Here are the steps to dismantling items in Lost Ark:

Open your inventory by clicking on it in-game or pressing the I key on your keyboard Locate the hammer button at the bottom of the inventory screen A new menu opens that allows for the dismantling of items Drag the items you want to dismantle to the new menu and confirm

If you want to try a different method and see if it is faster for you, the game allows for right-click dismantling. Right-click your mouse on the item and a pop-up menu will appear.

Select the dismantle option and it will dismantle that item by itself. You can also choose to dismantle items of a certain rarity, ranging from Uncommon all the way to Relic.

A look at the dismantling menu and the Auto Dismantle function (Image via Smilegate)

Additionally, there is an auto-dismantle feature in Lost Ark. With it, you can dismantle lower rarity and lower level items without having to raise a finger of your own.

When the dismantling menu is open, you can choose several options. Apply Auto Dismantle is the setting you want to change. From there, you can select rarity, level, certain types of items, and when the automatic dismantling triggers.

