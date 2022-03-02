How to donate troops in Clash of Clans in 2022

Clash of Clans is an online strategy game in which players use Elixir and Dark Elixir troops to attack opponents while also defending against opposing attacks. Though the game is known for its tactical battles, the Clan community is one of the most essential aspects of the game.

Clans are in-game groups of up to 50 players who compete in clan battles, clan games, and clan war leagues to obtain rewards for all clan members. Clan members can also use the clan chat to communicate with one another and donate various troops to aid clanmates to perform better when attacking and defending. Here's how to donate troops in Clash of Clans.

Steps to donate Troops in Clash of Clans

One of the first things you'll need is a Clan Castle, which will contain Troops for you and your clanmates. You'll also need to raise the level of your Clan Castle, as only certain Troops can be donated at lower Clan Castle levels. You can donate any type of troop once your Clan Castle has been upgraded to level 8.

Players will be able to donate and request troops after they join the Clan. This can be done by hitting the "Request" button at Clan Castle or the Barbarian button at the bottom of Clan Chat.

You can use the troops that have been donated for the following purposes:

Attacking and defending in Clan Wars, multiplayer, and Clan War Leagues battle.

These units can only be used once for an attack. Even if some units manage to escape the attack, they will not be able to return to the Clan Castle.

In Clan Wars and Clan War Leagues, you must request troops for your war base's Clan Castle defense separately from your clanmates.

Troops donated for multiplayer battle

Using the "Guard" or "Sleep" buttons at Clan Castle, you may choose whether to employ contributed troops while defending. If the Guard Clan Castle mode is enabled, troops will be dispatched automatically if your town is raided and enemy units get within range of the Clan Castle.

Follow the below-given steps to donate troops:

From the Troop Training view or the icon at the bottom of Clan chat, you can request troop donations. As donations, players can specify the troops, spells, and Siege Machines they wish to obtain. Only these troops can be donated to you by clanmates thanks to this function. If players do not indicate which troops they want while requesting, clanmates can send them any type of troops.

Clan troop donation is a fantastic feature in Clash of Clans that allows users to improve their defense and attack in multiplayer and clan war battles. Players can also request troops that they haven't unlocked yet, giving them the opportunity to try out new units.

