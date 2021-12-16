How to do the double shot combo in Halo Infinite

The double shot combo in Halo Infinite was discovered almost immediately after the multiplayer was released in early November. When videos of the combo first started circulating, players were on the fence about whether the double shot was overpowered or just another gimmick taking place in the game.

About a month into the life of the Halo Infinite multiplayer, much of the playerbase is well aware of the double shot combo and it can be a tough trick to pull off at first. However, with some practice using the double shot combo, nearly any player can pull off the crazy shot. Luckily, there aren't too many buttons involved and only a couple of variables are required.

What is the double shot combo in Halo Infinite?

Before going into the details of the double shot combo, it's important to note that the move is an exploit. Typically, it wouldn't be the best idea to reveal a game-breaking exploit, but the double shot is a fun trick to use for some good clips. Most pros will not even waste their time in a competition, and it takes too much effort to be useful in multiplayer. Only in very specific circumstances does the double shot become a true problem in Halo Infinite.

To execute the double shot combo, the first requirement is to find some thruster equipment. The grapple shot can be used as well, but it is not as effective and can even be a detriment. Once some equipment like thrusters are in hand, players can begin the double shot combo:

Use the thrusters to pull off the double shot. (Image via Microsoft)

1) First, players need to shoot, then reload directly after. When the first shot is pulled, it's important to hold the firing button as the reload starts.

2) Next, players need to hit their thrust and the firing button at the same time. This combo can only truly be used with weapons such as the BR75, the S7 Sniper, the Shock Rifle, the Mangler and the M41 SPNKr. Using the combo the right way with any of these weapons causes two shots to fire almost instantaneously.

Of course, this double shot combo will look flashy on something like the S7 Sniper, but it's really not as effective as simply hitting a sniper shot and swapping due to the movement of the thruster and the combo itself. However, that doesn't mean the combo can't impress some friends at the right moment within Halo Infinite.

Edited by Sabine Algur