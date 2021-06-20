How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) full version after release

The Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India is already here, and fans are rejoicing over the return of the most anticipated title from its exile. However, the title is still in its beta testing version. So only a limited number of users can access the game.

While Early Access was released on Google Play Store, iOS users are still in the dark about the game's launch date. Android users can pre-register for the game starting May 18th, but no such option was available for iOS users.

However, fans are expecting the official launch of the game soon. This article shares a detailed guide on how players can download the official version of Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

A step-by-step guide to download Battlegrounds Mobile India after release

Note: Players who have pre-registered Android devices will not need to download Battlegrounds Mobile India from Play Store. Once the game is available, it will automatically be downloaded and installed on the device.

Downloading on Google Play Store

Players can follow these steps to download Battlegrounds Mobile India's official version on their Android devices:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and tap on the 'Search' bar present at the top corner of the screen.

Search for 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' in the typing box

Step 2: Type in 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' and hit the search button.

Step 3: Tap on the most relevant result and click on the green 'Install' button.

Step 4: After the game is downloaded, it will be automatically installed on the device. Players can find the game icon on the device's home screen and click on it to launch.

Downloading on Apple App Store

iOS users can follow these steps to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices when it is available:

Step 1: Run Apple App Store and type in 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' in the search bar.

Step 2: Find the most relevant result and click on 'Get.'

Step 3: Confirm the installation, and the game will be installed on the device after downloading.

Till the official version releases, Android users can enjoy and experience the Early Access version on Google Play Store.

Players can install the Early Access version of BGMI on Google Play Store

Click here to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Click here to join the beta testing program.

