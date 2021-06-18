How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access file: APK+OBB download links for BGMI

Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India was made available on June 17th, and select players were finally able to enjoy the highly anticipated game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access can be downloaded from the Google Play Store if players have entered the game's beta program. It can also be downloaded using APK and OBB files.

Also read: PUBG Mobile stars Mortal and Scout receive over 200k live viewers on first Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) stream

Downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access using APK + OBB files

APK for Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access: Click here (Size - 72 MB)

OBB for Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access: Click here (Size - 637 MB)

BGMI’s APK for Android 9 devices: Click here (Size - 65 MB)

BGMI’s OBB for Android 9 devices: Click here (Size - 638 MB)

Players need to make sure that their devices have enough storage space before downloading any of the files above. They will also have to download resource packs in-game.

Players can follow the steps given below to download Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access using APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Players must download the required APK and OBB files using the links given above.

Step 2: After the download is complete, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install the APK file. However, they should not open it yet.

Step 3: Once the APK file is installed, players should copy the game’s OBB file to this directory: Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile

They can create a folder with the name “com.pubg.imobile” if there isn’t one.

Players will have to select the respective Resource Pack

Step 4: Players can then open Battlegrounds Mobile India and select the respective resource pack. They can log in to enjoy the game.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India releases official Community Policy for players

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh