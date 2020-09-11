How to download Brawlhalla on Android and iOS devices

Brawlhalla is a Smash Bros type 2D fighting game developed by Blue Mammoth Games. At first, the game was only available for consoles, Windows and Mac. It was then launched for Android and iOS devices on August 6, 2020.

The game was available for pre-registration on Apple Store and Play Store a month before its release. However, if you are one of those players who missed the pre-registration, there is no need to worry.

In this article, we are going to show you how to download Brawlhalla on your mobile device.

Steps to download Brawlhalla on mobile devices

The easiest way to download Brawlhalla on any platform is to visit the official website of the game as it includes the redirectable links to all the online stores of different platforms.

Just click on any of the "PLAY ON (platform of your choice)", and it will take you directly to the download page. Log in to your account and add the game to your library or collection.

Downloading Brawlhalla on Android using Google PlayStore

Open Google Play Store on your mobile device.

Search for Brawlhalla in the search field.

Click on the first result. (It generally shows up as the first result. You can confirm it by checking the Ubisoft tag as publishers.)

Click on install to begin your download.

Downloading Brawlhalla on iOS devices using Apple Store

Open App Store on your iPhone or iPad.

Search for Brawlhalla in the search field.

Make sure you are logged in to your iTunes account.

Click on the game appearing in the search result.

You will be prompted to the download page.

Install the game.

