How to download Devil May Cry Peak of Combat on PC and mobile

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat is inspired by the apocalyptic world of the well-known PC and console gaming franchise Devil May Cry. This mobile spin-off role-playing game (RPG) is developed by NebulaJoy (previously known as YunchangGame) in collaboration with Capcom. It features characters, monsters, and popular locations from the game series.

Moreover, the game includes various online multiplayer modes, such as team battles and player versus player combats in battle arenas. Due to such a large global fanbase, many gamers have raised queries regarding the method to download this title on their Android devices.

To that end, this article discusses the steps you should follow to dive into the world of Devil May Cry’s mobile installment.

Ways to download Devil May Cry Peak of Combat

The developer announced through social media that Devil May Cry Peak of Combat will be available on both PC and Mobile. To play it on a PC, however, you must download and install the official emulator.

Here are the steps to download the title on PC and mobile:

For mobile

There are two ways to download Devil May Cry Peak of Combat on mobile devices. However, note that the RPG title will be available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store only in North America, South America, and Europe. If you are from a different continent, follow the second method.

Through the first method, players from North America, South America, and Europe can directly download the game from the respective app stores.

The second method can be opted for by all players globally. The title's APK is available on the official website. Visit the website and click on the Download Official APK button to get it. Additionally, you will get an extra 5% Hunters Gem on the 2,000,000 of the same already offered by the developer in the Early Draws event.

For PC

Download the official emulator and run it to get DMC Peak of Combat on PC. Emulators help run mobile gaming titles on PC, with NebulaJoy officially announcing its partnership with the LDPlayer emulator.

You can download the LDPlayer emulator from the game's official website. Therefore, players have to install the emulator on their PC and then run the APK of the game from it.

That concludes our guide to download Devil May Cry Peak of Combat on PC and mobile.