How to download Erangel 2.0 in PUBG Mobile Global version: Step-by-step guide and tips

Ever since the announcement of the new PUBG Mobile era was made on 24th August, players have eagerly been waiting for the update to arrive.

The 1.0 update of PUBG Mobile was finally released yesterday, with its centre of attraction being the revamped version of the Erangel map – Erangel 2.0.

To play the revamped map, players will have to update their game to the latest version. They either do so via the Google Play Store or through APK and OBB files.

How to download Erangel 2.0 in PUBG Mobile Global version

To update PUBG Mobile via Google Play Store, players simply have to search for the game and click on the update button.

Download Link

Follow the steps given below to update the game using the APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if not done already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file. Extract the zip file and copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 4: After the files are copied, you can now start the game and enjoy playing Erangel 2.0.

Tips

#1 The size of the APK file is 64 MB and that of the OBB file is 1.74 GB. So, you must ensure that you have sufficient storage space on your device.

#2 If you encounter an error message stating, "there was an error parsing the package", you can consider downloading the files again and following the same steps given above.

