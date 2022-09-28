How to download the FIFA 23 10-hour trial on the Xbox Game Pass?

FIFA 23 is available free of cost for Xbox Game Pass users at the time of writing, albeit on a limited scale. While the full game isn't available on the service yet, players can still get early glimpses of what's to come. Moreover, it's a great opportunity for those who have purchased the Standard Edition of the game.

The Xbox Game Pass has been a revolutionary service since its inception, helping Xbox improve its foothold in the market. Several games are accessible to subscribers for a low monthly fee, including some day one releases. The Ultimate version also comes with an EA Play subscription at no extra cost.

This is why subscribers can access 10 hours of FIFA 23 for free. The time is counted based on how long the game remains active on one's device so players don't have to hurry. However, getting access to the trial might not be very straightforward.

FIFA 23's 10-hour trial comes with the Xbox Game Pass, but players will have to enable it manually

For some users, the trial shows up directly when a user visits the Microsoft Store from their console as long as they have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. But sometimes it doesn't show up on its own. The same also happens for those who have purchased the game.

Thankfully, the workaround is relatively simple and doesn't require much effort to begin with.

Step 1: Turn on the console and let it connect to the internet.

Step 2: Go to the Microsoft Store and search FIFA 23.

Step 3: The digital store will display the search results for the two available editions - Standard and Ultimate.

Step 4: There will be a small button beside the purchase button, showing whether a user is eligible for the 10-hour trial.

Step 5: Press on it, and the trial will be added to the user's account at no extra cost. Players can then install and play the game to enjoy all the game modes and content.

Those who have purchased the Standard Edition are also eligible for the trial. They will have to download the trial version from the available edition and play the game anytime before September 30.

Is the FIFA 23 10-hour trial worth it?

There's no harm in playing the trial as it doesn't cost the user anything extra. However, it's a great way to determine if the game is worth buying. It's even worth it for Standard users as they can play up to 10 hours of the game in the early access period and participate in different game modes.

EA Sports also allows conversion from trial to tull version if someone buys the game. All progress will be carried over, including the resources a player might obtain. For any Standard Edition user, the trial will automatically convert to the full copy when the game releases on September 30. Any progress made in the trial will carry over to the full copy as well.

