How to download Fortnite on your PC

Fortnite is a popular free-to-play battle royale video game which is available on all platforms.

Here's a step by step guide for downloading the game on your PC.

Image Credit: CCN

Fortnite is one of the most-popular games on the internet right now. It features unique battle-royale gameplay which is full of fun and subtle artistic details. Unlike other battle royale games, Fortnite has a distinctive approach to it, mainly that of an in-game building mechanic which helps players defend themselves from a gunfight as well as climb higher places in the map.

Fortnite is also famous for its in-game cosmetics, emotes and frequent changes in story narratives. Currently, the map is flooded due to the failure of the Doomsday device, which has created whole new points of interests, and introduced new characters, into the game.

Image Credit: Inverse

The game already has a lot of active players, and the Fortnite community is very large on social media platforms. However, if you still haven't tried Fortnite, do not worry, as in this guide, we will talk about how to download it in your PC.

However, before diving into the process, make sure to read the article below to know the system requirements of the game.

How to download Fortnite on your PC?

Step #1 You need to go the official website of Epic Games (developers of the game) and make an Epic Games account. (You can ignore this step if you already have one).

Epic Games website for Fortnite

Step #2 After that, select the platform you wish to play Fortnite on, and the Epic Games launcher should automatically start downloading. Here is a link for your convenience:

https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/download

Installing the Epic Games launcher

Step #3 After the download is finished, install the Epic Games Launcher and download the game inside it. You can search for the game inside the launcher.

Step #4 After the game is installed, you can launch it game and play it with your friends!

