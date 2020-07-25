How to download Free Fire HD wallpapers

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most played mobile games in the battle royale genre, with over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The game has exceeded expectations and has attracted millions of loyal fans across the world. Some of these fans are so enamoured by the battle royale sensation that they have multiple images related to the game as their wallpapers on their Android, iOS and Window devices.

Here is how you can download some cool HD wallpapers related to Free Fire:

How to download HD wallpapers related to Free Fire

#1 Via Free Fire’s official website

Garena has made several Free Fire wallpapers available on its official website. The website offers a variety of wallpapers for both desktops and mobile devices. Players simply have to follow the steps given below to download the wallpapers from the website.

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire website. You can also click this link to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Under the media drop-down menu, click on the wallpaper option.

Step 3: A page filled with numerous wallpapers appears. Click on the wallpaper you want to download.

Step 4: You will then have to click on the ‘PC’ and ‘Mobile’ option based on the device that you are using.

Step 5: The image opens in a new tab. Download the image and set it as your wallpaper.

#2 Other websites

Players can also download a wide range of eye-catching wallpapers from other websites. Some of the most popular websites that offer such wallpapers are:

hdqwalls.com wallpaperaccess.com wall.alphacoders.com wallpapercave.com uhdpaper.com

Players can easily download the wallpapers from the sites given above.

