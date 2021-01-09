How to download Free Fire Max APK: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire Max is an improved and enhanced version of the popular battle royale game, Free Fire. The game offers enriched graphics, high-resolution maps and improved visual effects that are believed to improve the player's overall gaming experience.

The game is presently available for beta testing in selected countries including Malaysia, Bolivia and Vietnam.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the Free Fire Max using the APK file of the game.

(Note: It is important to note that the beta version is restricted to specific regions, and hence only the players in those countries will be able to access the game.)

How to download Free Fire Max using the APK file

Free Fire Max download link: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install Free Fire Max using the APK file:

Step 1: Players should first download the zip file from the link provided above.

The size of the zip file containing the APK and OBB file is 895.3 MB. Players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space on their device before downloading the file.

Step 2: They should next enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been done already.

Players can enable it by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Players can then extract the zip file and install the APK file. However, they should not open the game yet.

Step 4: Next, they have to copy ‘com.dts.freefiremax’ folder containing the OBB file to Android/OBB. After the file is copied, they can enjoy playing Free Fire Max.

In case players encounter a parsing error while installing the APK file, they can consider re-downloading the zip file and following the steps given above again.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

