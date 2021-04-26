How to download Free Fire Max April 2021 update: APK download link for Android devices (specific regions)

Free Fire Max is an upcoming Battle Royale title developed by Garena to provide users with an enhanced experience. The game is yet to be released worldwide and is under beta testing in selected countries: Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam.

The minimum requirement to play Free Fire Max is 2 GB of RAM and Android version 4.4 and above. Also, players with iPhone 6S and above will be able to enjoy this title. The game incorporates Firelink technology so that the progress and items are maintained across both applications.

This article provides players with a guide for downloading and installing Free Fire Max using APK and OBB files.

A step-by-step guide to download Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max download link: Click here

The procedure to download and install Free Fire Max using APK and OBB files is as follows:

Step 1: First, users should download the zip file containing the game's APK and OBB from the link provided above.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, players must extract the file.

Step 3: Next, users must enable the "Install from unknown source" option if they haven't enabled it before. After this, they should install the game.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, players shouldn't open the game. They must copy "com.dts.freefiremax" containing the game's OBB file to Android/OBB.

Step 5: Users can now open the game and enjoy playing the latest version on their device.

It is essential to note that the zip file size is 897 MB. Hence, users must check that they have enough storage available on their device before proceeding with the download.

If users face a parsing error while installing, they should redownload the zip file and follow the steps provided above.

(Note: Since the game's beta is restricted to specific regions, only users from those countries will be able to access the enhanced version of the battle royale title.)

