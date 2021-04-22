How to download Free Fire Max latest version update in April 2021: APK download link for Android devices (specific regions)

Garena has developed an enhanced version of their popular offering – Free Fire, to deliver a premium battle royale experience to the users. The improved version provides added visual effects, better animation, sound options, and advanced graphics to elevate the experience.

Free Fire Max implements a unique Firelink technology, enabling players from both versions to enjoy the game modes together. The game is yet to be released globally and is under beta testing in Bolivia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Android users from selected countries can download the game using APK and OBB files.

Downloading Free Fire Max latest version using APK file

It is crucial to note that users require both APK and OBB files to install the latest version of Free Fire Max. Follow the steps given below to do the same.

Step 1: Download the Free Fire MAX Zip file from the link provided below.

Free Fire Max download link: Click here

Note: The file size is around 897 MB and includes APK as well OBB files. Ensure there is enough free storage space available on the device before proceeding with the download.

Step 2: Extract the zip and install the APK. Enable the 'Install from unknown source' option before the installation if it hasn't been done already. After the installation is complete, open the game.

Step 3: Next, they have to copy the 'com.dts.freefiremax' containing the game's OBB file to Android/OBB.

Step 4: Once the folder is copied, players can enjoy playing the latest version of Free Fire Max.

Suppose a parsing error is displayed during the installation. Consider re-downloading the zip file and again follow the steps provided above.

Note: Since the game's beta is restricted only to the selected regions. Therefore, only users from those countries will be able to access the game.

