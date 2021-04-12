How to download Free Fire Max in specific regions: APK download link for Android users

After the success of Free Fire, the beta testing for the enhanced version has been underway for a while. The overhauled variant, i.e., Free Fire Max, features improved graphics, providing a higher selection of sound effects, better animation, and more to offer a premium battle royale experience.

Subsequently, Free Fire Max requires 2 GB of RAM and a device running on Android version 4.4 & above. Meanwhile, iOS users with iPhone 6S and better can enjoy this BR title.

It is essential to emphasize that Free Fire and Free Fire Max players will be able to play the game together, thanks to the Firelink technology. It also enables users to play the enhanced version using their Free Fire accounts, and their progress is maintained across applications.

Downloading Free Fire Max using APK file

Users can follow these steps to download and install this latest version:

Step 1: They first have to download the Free Fire Max zip containing the APK and OBB files using this download link.

The zip file's size is about 800 MB, and therefore, users must see that there is enough free space available on their devices before going ahead with the download.

Step 2: Once this is complete, players should enable the 'install from unknown source' option if they haven't done this previously.

Step 3: Next, they should extract the zip file and then install the APK. However, players must not run the game yet.

Step 4: Then, they are required to copy the entire 'com.dts.freefiremax' folder containing the OBB file to Android/OBB.

Step 5: After the file has been copied, they can run and enjoy playing Free Fire Max.

If users face an error stating that 'there was an error parsing the package,' they can consider re-downloading the zip file from the above link and install the game again by following the earlier steps.

