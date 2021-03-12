How to download Free Fire Max [specific regions] in March: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire Max is the overhauled variant of Garena Free Fire. It features enhanced graphics, higher-resolution maps, better visual and sound effects, and several other things that improve the players' overall gaming experience.

Apart from this, Free Fire Max would also be using the Firelink technology, enabling users to play the game using their existing Free Fire accounts. However, the title is yet to release worldwide, and only its beta testing has commenced in the following countries:

Malaysia

Bolivia

Vietnam

Players from these countries can download it from the Google Play Store or use the APK and OBB files. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how they can download Free Fire Max.

(Note: It is important to note that the beta version is restricted to specific regions. Hence, only players from those countries will be able to enter the game)

Detailed guide to download Free Fire Max [specific regions] in March for beginners

Free Fire Max APK + OBB file: Click here

The size of the zip file consisting of both APK and OBB files is around 800 MB. Players have to ensure they have sufficient space on their devices before downloading the file.

They can follow these steps to download and install the beta of Free Fire Max using the APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Players have to download and extract the zip file from the above link to obtain the APK and OBB files.

Step 2: They can enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if not done already. Next, gamers must locate and install the APK file, but they shouldn’t open it yet.

Step 3: Lastly, they should copy the entire ‘com.dts.freefiremax’ folder to Android/OBB.

Step 4: After the files get copied to the respective directory, gamers can open Free Fire Max and enjoy playing the title.

If players face an error message stating, “There was an error parsing the package,” they can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps stated above again.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

