How to download Free Fire Max: Step-by-step guide and tips

Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire. It features improved graphics, character animations, and more that provide the users with an engaging experience. This game is under beta testing, and a few weeks back, the next round of open beta testing began in Bolivia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Players from these regions can download this version from the Google Play Store by enrolling themselves as a beta tester or using the APK and OBB files. In this article, we provide a detailed guide to download Free Fire Max using the latter.

(Note: The open beta is restricted to specific regions, and hence, only users from Bolivia, Malaysia, and Vietnam will be able to play this game)

Guide to download Free Fire Max

Here are the download links for the APK and OBB files:

Free Fire Max APK file download link: Click here

Free Fire Max OBB file download link: Click here

Users have to follow these steps to install Free Fire Max on their devices:

Step 1: They have to download the APK and OBB files from the links above.

Step 2: Players can then enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option from the devices’ setting. They can skip this step if they have enabled it already.

Step 3: They have to locate and install the APK file but not open it yet.

Step 4: Gamers have to extract the zip to obtain the OBB file and then copy it to OBB files to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefiremax (Create a folder named ‘com.dts.freefiremax’ if not present already).

After the files are copied, they can open and try out Free Fire Max.

Tips

#1 The size of the APK and OBB files is 47.52 MB and 1.04 GB, respectively. Therefore, users must ensure that they have enough storage available on their devices.

#2 They must close all background applications if they are downloading the game using mobile data.

