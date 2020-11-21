How to download Free Fire OB 25 Advance Server

Free Fire is one of the leading battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which showcases its popularity.

The registrations for the Free Fire OB 25 Advance Server are now open, and players have an opportunity to try out the new features before they are introduced into the game. Users can click here to know more about how they can register for it.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to download this server.

Steps to download the Free Fire OB 25 Advance Server

It is important to note that according to the official website, the download for the the OB25 Advance Server begins on 26th November. Following are the steps that players can follow to download the Advance Server after it is made available:

Step 1: They can visit the official website of the Advance Server here.

Step 2: Players have to login via their Facebook accounts; they will soon be redirected to the download page.

Step 3: They can click on the ‘Download APK’ option, as shown in the picture below:

Press on the 'Download APK' option

(Free Fire OB 25 Advance Server is only available for the Android platform)

Step 4: After the file is downloaded, users need to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option on the device. Players can do so via Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 5: Finally, they have to install the APK file, after which they can then try out all the new features.

The Advance Server usually opens up a few days after the download begins. It might contain numerous bugs and glitches, and the players have an opportunity to earn diamonds by reporting them to the developers.

Here are rewards that they can obtain:

Image via ff-advance.ff.garena.com

Image via ff-advance.ff.garena.com

