How to register for Free Fire OB25 Advanced Server: Step-by-step guide

Garena Free Fire is one of the leading battle royale titles on the mobile platform, and its popularity can be credited to the regular updates being brought in. The developers release an Advance Server in which users can test out new features before they are added into the global version of the game.

Registrations for the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server are now open, and a limited number of users will be able to access it, letting them try out the new features earlier than usual. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to register for the server.

Steps to register for Free Fire OB25 Advanced server

Here’s how players can register for this server:

Step 1: First, players have to visit the official Advanced Server website here.

Step 2: They need to scroll down and find the ‘Login Facebook’ option (Players can only register using the Facebook account).

Step 3: Gamers have to fill in the required details and press on the ‘Join Now’ option, as shown in the picture below:

Information to be filled

Step 4: The registration process is complete; users can later visit the website and download the file when it is available.

Download for Advance Server

The download for the Advance Server starts on 26th November. Users will likely be able to access the server and try out the new features a few days after the download process begins. They do not need to delete the global version of Free Fire to try it out.

(It is important to note that the Advance Server is only for Android users)

The Advance Server is expected to have some bugs and glitches. Players can obtain diamond rewards by reporting bugs, as shown in the pictures below:

