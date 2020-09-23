The Free Fire OB24 update has finally arrived, and players can update the game to try out all the new features that have been added. The users can download the update from the Google Play Store or through the APK and OBB files.

In this article, we discuss the steps through which you can download the Free Fire OB24 update using APK and OBB files.

How to download Free Fire OB24 Booyah Day update (APK+OBB): Step by Step guide and tips

Free Fire OB24 update APK download link: Click here.

Free Fire OB24 update OBB download link: Click here.

The process of installing the updated version is pretty simple. You can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Install the APK file.

(Note: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option in your device if you haven't done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.)

Step 3: Rename the OBB file to main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth and paste it to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with this name)

Step 4: After the OBB files are copied, you can enjoy playing the latest version of Garena Free Fire.

Tips

#1 The size of APK is around 45 MB. Hence, you must ensure that you have sufficient storage space on your device before downloading the files.

#2 If you are downloading the APK and OBB files using your mobile data, close all the running applications.

#3 If you encounter an error message stating that 'there was an error parsing the package,' then you can consider downloading the files again and follow the steps mentioned above.

#4 Don't forget to rename the OBB file.

