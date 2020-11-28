How to download Free Fire OB25 Advance Server on Android devices: APK download link and step-by-step guide

The developers of Garena Free Fire regularly roll out updates to enhance the gaming experience for users and prevent them from switching to other titles. Before the features are added into the game, they are tested in the Advance Server for bugs, glitches, and more.

A couple of days back, the OB25 Advance Server was released, and users have a chance to test out the new features. It is important to note that the server is only available for Android users.

This article provides a step-by-step guide for players to download the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server, along with its APK link.

Also read: BUDI01 GAMING's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Downloading Free Fire OB25 Advance Server on Android devices: APK download link and step-by-step guide

Free Fire OB25 Advance server APK link: Click here

The size of the APK File is around 1 GB; hence, users must make sure they have enough storage space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Here are the steps by which gamers can install the OB25 Advance Server:

Step 1: First, they have to download the file from the above link.

Advertisement

Step 2: Users then need to enable the install from unknown source option from the settings. They can do so via Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Finally, players can install the APK file. After the installation is complete, they can open the game and press on the ‘Guest’ option.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, prompting them to enter the activation code.

Enter activation code

(Only players with the activation code can access the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server)

Timeline of the OB25 Advance Server

The server opened on 26th November and ends on 3rd December. Hence, users have a few days to test out the new features. As mentioned earlier, several bugs and glitches might be present in the Advance Server, and players have a shot at obtaining diamonds for reporting them.

Also read: What is the Free Fire OB 25 Advance Server activation code?