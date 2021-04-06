How to download Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK in April 2021

Free Fire Advance Servers are released to test out new features before they are implemented into the game with an official update.

The latest iteration of the server, i.e., the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server, is currently live, and players have an opportunity to try out several new features, including:

New characters - Awakened Andrew, Xayne, and Mystery Character.

New Pet - Moony

New Weapon - Kord

Timeline of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

Players can download the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server using the APK file which is present on the official website of the server.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the new Advance Server on their devices.

A guide to downloading the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server in April 2021

As stated above, the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK file is present on the official website of the server.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install it:

Step 1: Players must visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, players should log in and tap on the "Download APK" option. The download will begin soon.

Note: The APK file size is around 701 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough space available on their device before downloading the file.

Click on the Download APK option

Step 3: After the file is downloaded, players have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install it.

Step 4: They can then open the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server and enter the Activation Code to access it.

If players encounter a parsing error while installing the APK file, they can try re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above again.

Activation Code

Activation Code in the Free Fire Advance Server

Players are required to have an Activation Code to access the Advance Server. They won't be able to access it without the code.

The developers give out the Activation Code to selected players after the registration process of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server, and there is no alternative way to obtain it.

