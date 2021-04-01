How to download Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK file

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server is now available, and players can directly download it from the official website.

The server will run from today, i.e., April 1 to April 8.

Timeline of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

This article provides players with a guide on how to download and install the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

How can players download the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK file?

The Download for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server have commenced

Note: The size of the APK file is around 701 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough space available on their device before downloading the file.

Players can download the APK file of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server from the official website. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire OB27 Advance Server website using the link given below:

Free Fire Advance Server website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they must log in and press the "Download APK" option. The file will be downloaded soon.

Step 3: After the file has been downloaded, players should enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option and install the APK file.

Step 4: After installing the APK file, players can open the app and enter the Activation Code in the text field. They will then be able to access the Advance Server and check out all the new features in Free Fire.

Activation Code

Players need an Activation Code to access the Advance Server. Garena distributed the code to a selected number of users after the registration process. There is no other alternative method to procure it.

