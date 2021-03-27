Before the final update is released in Garena Free Fire, it will be preceded by an Advance Server. Developers periodically introduce such test servers to try out all the features before they are implemented into the game.

The registration for the next iteration, i.e., Free Fire OB27 Advance Server, has begun, and users are extremely hyped. This article provides a step-by-step guide to download the server using the APK file after the release.

How to download Free Fire OB27 Advance Server APK file after release

The OB27 Advance Server download process begins on April 1st. After its commencement, players can follow these steps to download and install it on their devices:

Step 1: They can visit the official website of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server here.

Step 2: Users have to then log in using their Facebook accounts.

Step 3: They will find the ‘Download APK’ option and must click on it. The APK will soon be downloaded.

The download process starts from April 1st

Step 4: Gamers should enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option and install the APK file.

It is crucial to note that to access the Advance Server, players will require an Activation Code, which is only given to a selected number of users by the developers. Without it, they won’t be able to access the servers.

The start and end dates of the Advance Server haven't been revealed

Also, the exact start and end date of the server hasn’t been announced. Users would likely be able to try out the Advance Server a few days after the download process starts.

How to register for the Advance Server

Users who haven’t registered for the Advance Server can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: On the Advance Server website, they have to click on the Login with Facebook option.

Step 2: They must fill in all the required information such as their full name, e-mail, and mobile number in the text fields.

Step 3: Lastly, users have to click on the “Join Now” option to complete the registration.

