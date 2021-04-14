How to download the Free Fire OB27 update: APK+OBB download links

Several players and fans have been eagerly waiting for the Free Fire OB27 patch ever since the Advance Server's release. Finally, it has been released, and the patch has a lot in store for players like a new character, pet, UI changes, and grenade balance to significantly improve the overall experience.

Players can update to the latest version from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Users on the Android platform also have an option to download the update manually by using the game's APK and OBB files.

Here is a step-by-step guide to download and install the latest version of Garena Free Fire.

Download link for Free Fire OB27 update

Free Fire OB27 update APK file: Click here

Free Fire OB27 update OBB file: Click here

The APK file's size is around 43 MB, whereas the size of the OBB file is around 642 MB. Users must ensure they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading it.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of Free Fire:

Step 1: Users should download both the files from the links provided above.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, players must locate and install the APK file. They must enable the "Install from unknown source" option prior to the installation if it hasn't been done previously. However, they should not open the game yet.

Step 3: Next, users should rename the OBB file to ''main.2019114292.com.dts.freefireth" and copy it to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

Note: It is essential to know that users must not change the extension of the file. Also, if there is no folder with the name mentioned above, they must create one.

Step 4: After the maintenance ends, players can access the game and try out all the new features incorporated in the latest OB27 update.

The announced end time for the maintenance is 6 PM IST (+5:30 GMT)

If a parsing error is displayed on the screen while installing the APK file, users should download the APK file again and follow the steps provided above.

