How to download Free Fire OB28 Advance Server on May 27, 2021

Before the final update is implemented in Garena Free Fire, an Advance Server is released by the developers to put all the new features to the test. Registrations for the upcoming OB28 server began a while back.

The download for the same is set to begin tomorrow, i.e., May 27th, and players can head to the official Advance Server website to get the file on its release.

This article is a guide on downloading the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server after the download

As stated above, the downloads for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server’s APK file are going to start from May 27th, 2021. Players can follow the steps stated below to download and install it on their devices once available:

Step 1: They must visit the official Advance Server website. Users can click here to get redirected to it.

Players must log in

Step 2: Next, users have to log in using the Facebook accounts they used for the registrations.

Press the Download APK option (Begins from May 27th)

Step 3: Upon doing so, they will find a “Download APK” button on the webpage. They should then click on it to download the APK file for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server.

Once the file is downloaded, players can locate and install it. However, it is worth noting that not every user will be able to access the OB28 Advance Server. Only those with the Activation Code can be admitted into the server and try out all the new elements.

The code is only given out to a specific number of players after the registration phase by the developers. There is no other alternative way to obtain it.

Timeline of the server and more details

Timeline of the Advance Server

As per the timeline of the official website, the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server will initiate on May 27th and draw to an end on June 3rd. The progress on the server doesn’t get carried onto the global version, and they are two separate applications.

On top of that, players can receive diamonds for reporting bugs and glitches to the developers.

