Free Fire has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, which underlines the game's popularity.

Gameloop, formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy, is a gaming emulator developed by Tencent.

Garena Free Fire on PC using Gameloop

Free Fire is a popular mobile battle royale game developed by Garena. The game offers a variety of features that are different from other battle royale games. Free Fire is fast-paced, has only 50 players in a match and each match lasts for about 10 minutes. It has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store that further underlines its popularity.

Some players prefer to play Free Fire on PC emulators. If you are one of those players who want to play Free Fire on your PC and don't know how to, this article is for you.

What is Gameloop?

Gameloop

This feature-rich emulator provides a great gaming experience and a lot of players prefer to use it over any other emulator in the market. According to the official website, the emulator requires only 2 GB of RAM to run.

How to download Free Fire on PC with Gameloop

It is very easy to download Free Fire on PC. Follow the steps given below to download Free Fire on Gameloop:

Step 1: Download the Gameloop from the official website or click the link given below.

Link: Click here https://gameloop.fun/

Step 2: Install the emulator.

Click on the Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop)

Step 3: After the installation, run the emulator. On the main screen, you can search for Free Fire using the search bar.

Click on the download button (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop)

Step 4: Click on the download button; the game will start downloading.

Step 5: Wait for the download and installation to complete (installation might take some time)

