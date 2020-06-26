Free Fire Season 16 End Date revealed

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game played by millions across the world.

The 16th season of the game has started and will end on the 21st of August.

Free Fire Season 16 End Date (Picture Source: Wallpapersden)

Free Fire is a well-known battle royale game played by millions across the world. The game has gained massive popularity due to its low device requirements.

The game is unique, fun to play, and addictive. Free Fire also provides the players with various new features, characters, and skins that the players can enjoy. The game also has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Season 15 of the game has bid adieu, and it’s the next season that has come out. Season 16 of the game just arrived today and brings a lot of new changes.

Also Read: How to get the Arctic blue bundle in Free Fire.

Free Fire Season 16 end date

Duration of the new season in Free Fire

The new season has kicked off today and will end on the 21st of August, lasting for around two months.

With the end of the previous season, the ranks of all the players have reset. End season rewards have been given to the players, which they can claim anytime.

Players will have to push their ranks towards the top tier ‘Heroic’ to get the best rewards at the end of the next season. The top 300 players in Heroic tier are termed as Grandmasters. They receive a special ‘Grandmaster’ avatar and banner after the end of a season.

Advertisement

Season end rewards in Free Fire for the Season 16

Every player has now been demoted, which means they would face severe competition. Those who are aiming for the top tiers would have to pick up the pace before everyone starts pushing their ranks again.

It is essential to start the journey towards the top tiers early, as there might be an increased competition later on.

Also Read: 5 biggest steals during Steam summer sale.