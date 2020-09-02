How to download Free Fire on PC in September 2020: Step-by-step guide and installation tips

Free Fire is a mobile battle royale game developed by 111 Dot Studios and published by Garena worldwide. It was released in 2017 and has grown tremendously, courtesy the constant updates brought in by the developers.

The title is so popular that some users even desire to play it on their PCs, and to do so, they have to use emulators. In this article, we note down the step-by-step guide and installation tips on how to download Free Fire on a computer.

How to download Free Fire on PC

As mentioned above, users have to use applications called emulators, which enable them to run games on their PCs. We will talk about one of the most popular and oldest emulators — BlueStack.

BlueStack emulator

Image Credits: BlueStacks

It is preferred by a lot of users to play Free Fire on their PCs. The emulator provides players with a variety of features that make the gaming experience more immersive, like:

Shooting mode, which enhances the experience while playing with a mouse

Easy-to-customise controls

High FPS for smoother gameplay

Players can avail this emulator from its official website, here.

Here is the step-by-step guide to download Free Fire on a PC:

Step 1: First, download the emulator from the link given above and install it.

Step 2: After the installation is complete, open BlueStack.

Open the Google Play Store (Image Credits: Bluestacks.com)

Step 3: Next, open Google Play Store and search for 'Free Fire'.

Search Free Fire using the search bar (Image Credits: Bluestacks.com)

Step 4: Press on the download button.

The players will be able to enjoy the game after the download and installation concludes. The game's size is 553 MB, so they should make sure that there is enough storage on the PC. The emulator has relatively low requirements, and nearly most PCs will be able to run this renowned battle royale game.

